Arcadia Investment Management Decreased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $507,444; Qci Asset Management Increased Stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by $321,900

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,510 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93 million, up from 167,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84,413 shares to 296,457 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,944 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

