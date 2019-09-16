Arcadia Investment Management Decreased By $1.07 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Akebia Therapeutics (Call) (AKBA) Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA) stake by 59.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 2.94 million shares as Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA)’s stock declined 30.74%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 2.00M shares with $9.68 million value, down from 4.94M last quarter. Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) now has $606.21M valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 1.18 million shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 71.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,566 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 2,202 shares with $425,000 value, down from 7,768 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Capito Asks About Opioid Effort; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video)

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 1,855 shares to 2,700 valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,802 shares and now owns 56,454 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Cap Management has 0.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,165 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Welch Grp Limited owns 1,036 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Co stated it has 8.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt has 3.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,319 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.29% or 8.11M shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net has 170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 0.15% or 6,803 shares. Moreover, Crawford Counsel has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,190 shares. Calamos Lc accumulated 1.49 million shares. 6,415 were reported by Ghp Inv. 24,116 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Lc. 674,546 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Com has invested 1.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics has $22 highest and $9 lowest target. $16’s average target is 213.73% above currents $5.1 stock price. Akebia Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

