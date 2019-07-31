Arcadia Investment Management Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Sentiment Is 0.82

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 33.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 24,159 shares with $1.03 million value, down from 36,241 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $217.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 44.52 million shares traded or 89.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 85 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 104 cut down and sold stock positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 74.69 million shares, down from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 84 Increased: 58 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness has invested 2.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Cap Limited Com holds 12,944 shares. Sonata Grp Inc has 16,555 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.18% or 70,049 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kanawha Management Ltd Liability owns 183,364 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Griffin Asset Inc invested in 0.56% or 92,564 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 1.33 million shares. Schulhoff & Inc stated it has 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 1.20M shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0.01% or 1,241 shares. Moreover, Barr E S Company has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pitcairn invested in 49,712 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 107,781 shares stake.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for 264,705 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.61 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 676,550 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 28,000 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 831,977 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 12/04/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282459 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT521; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282455 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT221; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Loses Execs, Assets — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Changes; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) CEO Philip Sanders on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Selects Riskalyze to Provide Risk Alignment for Advisors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.