Arcadia Investment Management Cut Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; EMPOWER CLINICS ORDINARY SHARES (EPWCF) SI Increased By 2360%

EMPOWER CLINICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPWCF) had an increase of 2360% in short interest. EPWCF’s SI was 12,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2360% from 500 shares previously. With 22,200 avg volume, 1 days are for EMPOWER CLINICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPWCF)’s short sellers to cover EPWCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0483 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 74.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 6,074 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 2,068 shares with $429,000 value, down from 8,142 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $156.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 4.02 million shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.23 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) stake by 23,685 shares to 187,336 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,248 shares and now owns 2,533 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) was raised too.

Another recent and important Empower Clinics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPWCF) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Empower Clinics to Begin Trading on OTCQB on August 20th, 2019 Under Ticker Symbol (OTC: EPWCF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019.

Empower Clinics Inc. owns and operates physician-staffed medical cannabis clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.07 million. The firm enables individuals to improve and protect their health. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and sells Sollievo cannabidiol products, such as lotion, balms, tinctures, gel caps, pain patches, and an e-drink.