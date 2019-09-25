Arcadia Investment Management Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Herman Miller Com Stk (MLHR) Stake

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 71.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,566 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 2,202 shares with $425,000 value, down from 7,768 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $517.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – TRUDEAU ‘VERY PLEASED’ BY PRIVACY WATCHDOG’S FACEBOOK PROBE; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 06/04/2018 – The comments come after Facebook admitted that 87 million users were affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach, more than previously suggested; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Herman Miller Inc Com Stk (MLHR) stake by 30.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 11,039 shares as Herman Miller Inc Com Stk (MLHR)’s stock rose 17.37%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 24,769 shares with $1.11M value, down from 35,808 last quarter. Herman Miller Inc Com Stk now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 497,811 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 22.54% above currents $181.28 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of stock.

