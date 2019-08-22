Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) Reaches $6.80 After 9.00% Down Move; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 143 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 150 reduced and sold their stakes in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 23.84 million shares, down from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 99 Increased: 98 New Position: 45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

Knott David M holds 17.24% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for 344,041 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 882,515 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.17% invested in the company for 621,006 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,505 shares.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Long-Time Ligand Short Increases Position As Shares Fall 11% On Earnings – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 32,395 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending.