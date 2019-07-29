Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) Reaches $2.45 52 Week Low; Walleye Trading Lifted Abb LTD (Put) (ABB) Position By $2.86 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased Abb Ltd (Put) (ABB) stake by 7557.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 158,700 shares as Abb Ltd (Put) (ABB)’s stock declined 2.28%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 160,800 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Abb Ltd (Put) now has $39.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 941,044 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus

The stock of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.25 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.45 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.35 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $2.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.23M less. The stock decreased 10.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 209,515 shares traded or 78.23% up from the average. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) has declined 45.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RKDA News: 09/05/2018 – Arcadia Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $4.86; 17/04/2018 – Arcadia Biosciences Expands GoodWheat™ Portfolio with Reduced Gluten Wheat; 08/05/2018 – Arcadia Biosciences’ Traits Increase Rice Yields By Double Digits; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 22/05/2018 – Arcadia Beverage Launches Clean Label Beverage Line, Zumora; 19/03/2018 – Arcadia Biosciences Launches GoodWheat™ Consumer lngredient Brand; 15/05/2018 – Arcadia Bio Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES – SARAH REITER JOINED CO’S EXECUTIVE TEAM AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES – TRIALS RESULTS FROM PAST 2 CROP SEASONS SHOW YIELD GAINS IN RICE WITH 3 OF CO’S PROPRIETARY INPUT TRAITS STACKED TOGETHER; 20/03/2018 – Arcadia Data Launches Arcadia Enterprise; Sets New Standard for Analytics and Bl on Data Lakes

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Iqiyi Inc (Call) stake by 15,400 shares to 275,100 valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icici Bk Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IBN) stake by 586,500 shares and now owns 14,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ABB begins strategic review of power conversion unit – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Solar Energy Provides Another Cautionary Tale – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Will Earnings Season Prompt a Resurr-tech-tion? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ABB Ltd. (ABB) Said to Plan Sale of Power-Conversion Unit, Said to Work with Citi on Unit Divestment – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RKDA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q4 Release – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcadia Bio up 63% premarket on move into cannabis – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcadia Biosciences’ Entry Into The Cannabis Space Creates Substantial Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arcadia up 26% premarket on hemp license in Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.35 million. The firm offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products.