ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus target price is $37.75, while its potential upside is 29.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 49.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.