ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Since ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARCA biopharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,640,287.77% -92.1% -80.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,505,287,593.50% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.