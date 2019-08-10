ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.