ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

This is a contrast between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.47 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.