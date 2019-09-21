ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

We will be comparing the differences between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.