ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 427.52 N/A -3.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Prothena Corporation plc on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Prothena Corporation plc beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.