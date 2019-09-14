ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARCA biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 721.24% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 45.6%. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.