ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

We will be comparing the differences between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ARCA biopharma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, OPKO Health Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 26.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.