ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

This is a contrast between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARCA biopharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.