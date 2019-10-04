ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Moderna Inc. 16 -0.59 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,640,287.77% -92.1% -80.9% Moderna Inc. 1,201,719,745.22% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 166.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 42.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Moderna Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.