ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9 and 13.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 18.78% and its consensus target price is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 68.3%. Insiders owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.