ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Since ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.