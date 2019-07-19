ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.44 N/A -6.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $21.25, which is potential 142.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0% respectively. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 69.58% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.