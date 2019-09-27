ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,247,787.61% -92.1% -80.9% Innoviva Inc. 476,470,588.24% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Innoviva Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.