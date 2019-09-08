ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.44 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ARCA biopharma Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 62% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.