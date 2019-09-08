ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

We will be contrasting the differences between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARCA biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 2.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 64.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.