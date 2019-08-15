ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

This is a contrast between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARCA biopharma Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.