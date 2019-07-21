ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We are comparing ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 19.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.67, while its potential upside is 135.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 69.58% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.