ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.17 36.95M -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARCA biopharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,640,287.77% -92.1% -80.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,020,484.17% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ARCA biopharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 47.12% and its average target price is $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.