ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) Reaches $4.95 After 7.00% Down Move; Carriage Services (CSV) Shorts Raised By 1.96%

Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) had an increase of 1.96% in short interest. CSV’s SI was 666,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.96% from 653,700 shares previously. With 95,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV)’s short sellers to cover CSV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 41,429 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Rev $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REV BY 2.5% & ADJ DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 10/04/2018 – Chmn Payne Gifts 301 Of Carriage Services Inc; 16/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Snow Covered Carriage Roads Reopened

The stock of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 88,009 shares traded. ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) has declined 53.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $7.21 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $4.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ABIO worth $504,350 less.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $7.21 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B/Phase 3 clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $395.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 37.69 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity. $9,038 worth of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was bought by Metzger Steven D on Tuesday, March 12.