ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 17 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

Summary

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.