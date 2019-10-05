ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,640,287.77% -92.1% -80.9% Verona Pharma plc 97,992,836.39% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 65.57% respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.