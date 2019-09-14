ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparison side by side

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 550.33% and its consensus target price is $4.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 7.7%. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.83%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.