ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.