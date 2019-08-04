ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Comparing side by side

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.20 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. Its rival NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 6.19% and its average price target is $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 90.3%. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.