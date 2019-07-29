ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparing side by side

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.63 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.83%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.