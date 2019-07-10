ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Contrasting side by side

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.65 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats iBio Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.