ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

Since ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 364.37 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARCA biopharma Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 13.8% respectively. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.