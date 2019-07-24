ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.88 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 18.40% and its average price target is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.