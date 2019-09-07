ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 25.1% respectively. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.