ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 78.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 9.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.