ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.95 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARCA biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 173.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.