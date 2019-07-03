ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 177.45 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 99.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.