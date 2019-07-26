ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shorts Up By 6.76%

Analysts expect ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 161.54% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. T_ARX’s profit would be $28.27M giving it 19.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, ARC Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -153.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 1.42M shares traded. ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) had an increase of 6.76% in short interest. CHDN’s SI was 2.52 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.76% from 2.36M shares previously. With 214,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s short sellers to cover CHDN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 119,189 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It primarily has interest in four core areas located in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Churchill Downs Incorporated shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 55,505 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 476,658 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 41,248 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Meeder Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,024 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 167,538 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 138,440 shares. Int Gp has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 300 shares. 54,107 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.