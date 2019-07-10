ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (ARCW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)

Both ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) compete on a level playing field in the Metal Fabrication industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.41 0.00 Ryerson Holding Corporation 8 0.07 N/A 3.32 3.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0.00% -34% -11.7% Ryerson Holding Corporation 0.00% 166.1% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ryerson Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Ryerson Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ryerson Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and Ryerson Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.2% and 93.3% respectively. About 55.68% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Ryerson Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -9.77% -28.93% -38.78% -64.91% -75.51% -40% Ryerson Holding Corporation -4.1% 26.59% 44.9% 17.54% -9.7% 65.93%

For the past year ARC Group Worldwide Inc. had bearish trend while Ryerson Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ryerson Holding Corporation beats ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials. The company serves various industries, such as commercial ground transportation manufacturing, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durables production, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agriculture equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.