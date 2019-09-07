ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (ARCW) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) is a company in the Metal Fabrication industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.24% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.13% of all Metal Fabrication’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ARC Group Worldwide Inc. has 55.68% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.55% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group Worldwide Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 91.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -27.27% -57.33% -79.34% -83.33% -93.47% -84% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year ARC Group Worldwide Inc. has -84.00% weaker performance while ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s peers have 25.40% stronger performance.

Dividends

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.