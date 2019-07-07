ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.24 N/A 0.20 10.91 WNS (Holdings) Limited 52 3.69 N/A 2.02 26.86

Table 1 highlights ARC Document Solutions Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WNS (Holdings) Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS (Holdings) Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARC Document Solutions Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.3% 14.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta indicates that ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARC Document Solutions Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 96%. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% WNS (Holdings) Limited -1.51% 0.13% 3.1% 8.14% 11.23% 31.36%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than WNS (Holdings) Limited

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.