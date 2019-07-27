ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Both ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91 Verisk Analytics Inc. 134 10.23 N/A 3.58 39.28

Table 1 demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Verisk Analytics Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Verisk Analytics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of Verisk Analytics Inc. is $121.6, which is potential -20.27% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 95% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.