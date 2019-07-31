ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Both ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91 Spherix Incorporated 3 200.97 N/A 0.21 15.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Spherix Incorporated. Spherix Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is presently more affordable than Spherix Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Spherix Incorporated

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Spherix Incorporated beats ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.