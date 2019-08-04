ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

We will be comparing the differences between ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.22 N/A 0.20 9.64 Spherix Incorporated 3 195.50 N/A -0.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.87. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Spherix Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Spherix Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spherix Incorporated beats ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.