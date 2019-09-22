ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

This is a contrast between ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64 MAXIMUS Inc. 74 1.85 N/A 3.65 20.15

Table 1 demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MAXIMUS Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than MAXIMUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARC Document Solutions Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta means ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, MAXIMUS Inc. has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. MAXIMUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

MAXIMUS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 average target price and a 2.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors MAXIMUS Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.