ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

We will be comparing the differences between ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64 frontdoor inc. 41 3.31 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. frontdoor inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARC Document Solutions Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival frontdoor inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, frontdoor inc.’s average price target is $44.2, while its potential downside is -14.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares. 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while frontdoor inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors frontdoor inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.