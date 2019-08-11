ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.17 N/A 0.20 9.64 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 159 1.02 N/A 16.08 9.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.87 shows that ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Alliance Data Systems Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Alliance Data Systems Corporation has an average price target of $167, with potential upside of 8.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares. 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 4.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.